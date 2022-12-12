A 24-year-old woman died Sunday while in custody at the El Paso County jail, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The Sheriff’s Office on Monday said Savannah Poppell was found unresponsive in her cell shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday.

“Life saving measures were initiated by Sheriff’s Office personnel and medical staff until responders from the American Medical Response (AMR) and the Colorado Springs Fire Department took over medical care,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “Despite life saving measures, the inmate passed away."

Poppell was booked into the jail on Dec. 7, according to the Sheriff's Office.

“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Savannah Poppell’s family and friends,” the Sheriff's Office said in its news release. “The preliminary autopsy report indicates her death was likely due to an upper gastrointestinal bleed from an esophageal tear due to vomiting in the setting of substance withdrawal. The Coroner’s Office is awaiting toxicology results before establishing the official cause and manner of death.”

Poppell had two open criminal cases in El Paso County, according to Gazette news partner KKTV and online court records. One case involved drug charges and the other involved criminal possession of a financial device.

Poppell's death remains under investigation.