The Pueblo Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 23-year-old woman, according to a social media post Thursday.

Analysia Bosse was reported missing May 30, but her family said they have not had contact with her since May 7, police said on Facebook. Bosse's family said they are concerned for her safety because of recent “irregular and paranoid behaviors.”

Bosse is 5-foot-2, weighs 125 pounds and has black hair and hazel eyes.

Pueblo police said she has connections to Pueblo and Cañon City and that she may be in a 2015 Jeep Renegade with Colorado license plate BWK256. The Jeep could have a Bigfoot or Yeti sticker on the back window.

If you have any information, please contact Pueblo Police Dispatch at 719-553-2502.