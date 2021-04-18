Two teens were killed Saturday night while crossing a busy intersection in Fountain.
Police say the victims were hit by a car while crossing at Fountain Mesa Road and Mesa Ridge Parkway.
“Just a little bit after 9 o’clock this evening, we had a call of a traffic crash here ... reports were that two pedestrians had been struck in the road. Upon police arrival, we did in fact find two individuals that were hit by a vehicle that was traveling westbound on Mesa Ridge. Unfortunately, both the people that were struck by the vehicle were deceased on scene,” said Fountain Lt. Mark Christiani.
Christiani said the driver remained on scene and was cooperating with the investigation. Police are still investigating what led up to the crash but say it currently does not appear the driver committed any traffic violations.
