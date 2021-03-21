Two men were hospitalized following a shooting outside a Colorado Springs mall overnight.
Officers responded to the Citadel Mall just after 1:30 Sunday morning on reports of gunshots and found the two victims at the scene. They were rushed to the hospital; the severity of their injuries is unknown.
Detectives are now piecing together what led up to the shooting and are working to identify potential suspects in the case.
“Currently we do not have all the involved parties accounted for and no arrests have been made,” a police lieutenant wrote on the Colorado Springs Police Department blotter.
For more on this story go to KKTV.com.