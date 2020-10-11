Two people were shot during a private event at a Colorado Springs night club early Sunday morning.
Police say some sort of disturbance broke out between a group of people at the event, which was being held at The Old School Tavern near Circle and Galley.
“During the disturbance, an unknown suspect produced and discharged a firearm, striking the two victims,” police department spokesperson Lt. Jim Sokolik wrote on the CSPD blotter.
One of the victims was shot in the arm and the other in the torso. Both survived the initial shooting and are receiving treatment in a local hospital.
For more on this story visit KKTV.com.