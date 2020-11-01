Robbers hit two Springs businesses in the span of 45 minutes Halloween night.
It’s unknown at this time if the robberies are related. Both happened on the east side of town and were carried out in a similar fashion by a male suspect.
The first business was hit at exactly 7 p.m. in the 3800 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue. Police say a man dressed head to toe in black pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the employees. He fled the area afterward and was not found by officers.
At 7:46 p.m., police were called to a second robbery, this time at a store in the 5700 block of South Carefree Circle. A man again walked in, showed his gun, and told employees to hand over cash. He also left before officers arrived.
