Colorado Springs police have found two children who ran away from their respective homes Tuesday, officials with the department announced Wednesday night.
Julia Sherer and Kaydence Betzler, both 11, left their respective homes in the 2400 block of Farnsworth Drive and the 2500 block of Astrozon Boulevard Tuesday afternoon, police officials said around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. Just after 8:50 p.m., police reported that both girls were found safe.
We are seeking assistance in locating 11-year-old Kaydence Betzler and 11-year-old Julia Sherer who both voluntarily left their respective homes in the 2400 block of Farnsworth Dr. and the 2500 block of Astrozon Blvd. during the afternoon of March 1, 2022. pic.twitter.com/qBNhjjNOVT— Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) March 2, 2022
Kaydence is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall, 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a navy blue sweatshirt, black pants and white and black shoes, officials said.
Julia is listed as being 4-feet-8-inches tall, also 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a yellow Tweety Bird sweatshirt and tan pants.