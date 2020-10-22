Two people were killed in separate motorcycle crashes Thursday afternoon in Colorado Springs.
The first crash was reported just after 1:15 p.m. in a neighborhood north of downtown near North Nevada Avenue and Columbia Street.
Colorado Springs police said an SUV was making a left turn when a motorcyclist struck the driver-side of the SUV. Police add multiple people tried to help the motorcyclist, who died at the scene.
The second crash was reported just after 3 p.m. in northbound Colorado 115, south of Lake Avenue. Police said a motorcycle hit an SUV that was turning left.
Police have not identified the victim in either crash.
