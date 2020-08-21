Two people were killed in separate crashes in Colorado Springs Friday night, according to police.
One person was killed in a crash involving a dirt bike in a neighborhood west of Memorial Park, Colorado Springs police said. The initial call came in at 5:05 p.m.
At about 6 p.m. Friday, police tweeted that East Cucharras and Institute streets would be closed for the next several hours because of a crash, and advised drivers to find a different route.
A second person was killed in a single rollover crash reported in north Colorado Springs, on Union Boulevard, south of Austin Bluffs, at 6:40 p.m.
The driver, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
North Circle Drive at North Union Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Boulevard at North Union Boulevard remained closed for several hours while police investigated the crash.
