A plane crashed in Grandview Estates in Divide Monday afternoon, injuring a pilot and a passenger, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

The two were taken to Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, the office said on Facebook.

The cause of the crash was unknown as of early Monday evening.

Jeff and Tristan Edey were having lunch at Russ's Place near the intersection of Highways 24 and 67 around 1 p.m. when they heard engine noise from the plane, like it was not firing on all cylinders or it was running out of gas.

"It was sputtering," Tristan Edey said.

The two did not see the plane go down, but it was flying low and it seemed as if the pilot was trying to coast it down to the ground, they said.

The plane is a four-seater Cessna Skyhawk from 1961, based on its tail number. Flight records show it has been flown a handful of times in the last two weeks and it has a local owner.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the plane crash and release a preliminary report in about two weeks.

The initial report will include information collected at the site of the crash but it will not have a cause.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

A final report will list a probable cause, but the NTSB may take a year or two to issue it, according to the agency's website.

The agency investigates about 1,300 aviation accidents each year.

On May 6, a single-engine Pool-Cessna T-41B2, crashed into the mountains southeast of Victor and caught fire killing the four people on board. The plane took off from the Fremont County Airport bound for Centennial Airport near Denver.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.