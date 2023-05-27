One person was struck and another injured indirectly by lightning at a Colorado Springs golf course Friday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Capt. JJ Halsey said the strike happened around 3:40 p.m. at Valley Hi Golf Course in southeast Colorado Springs.

Halsey said it appeared one of the people was struck by lightning directly, while the other experienced residual effects from the lightning.

Both were taken to a local hospital. Halsey was not aware of their current conditions, but said both parties were stable when taken by ambulance.

Lightning may have also struck a house around the same time Friday.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the department reported on Twitter that firefighters had responded to a possible structure fire at the 2900 block of Oro Blanco Drive on Colorado Springs' east side. A crew reported seeing signs that the house had been struck by lightning, but no fire or flames were visible. The Fire department said crews were investigating.

The reported strikes happened around the same time a flash-flood warning was issued for Colorado Springs, Security and Fountain. A severe thunderstorm warning had also been issued for Security, Fountain and Ellicott late Friday afternoon.