Pueblo police found two men dead inside a pickup truck after responding a shooting in Pueblo, police said.

Officers responded to the 600 block of West Orman Avenue around 3 a.m. Monday after callers told police they heard gunshots and people arguing in the area, officers said.

Police found the bodies of two men, one with a gunshot wound, inside an Ford F-250 parked on the street, police said.

Police did not release information about what led up to the shooting or if there were any suspects identified.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Ron Gravatt Jr. at 719-320-6022. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.crimestoppers.com. If information leads to a felony arrest, tipsters be eligible for a cash reward.