COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 2 employees at the Colorado Springs Airport have tested positive for COVID-19. According to the El Paso County Health Department, the cases were reported Thursday.

A spokesperson for the airport sent a statement to 11 News on Saturday saying the employees work in a secure location of the airport without any public access or direct interaction with travelers. They are working closely with the health department to follow specific procedures and recommendations./'

On July 6, the airport began requiring all passengers, visitors, tenants, contractors, and employees to wear a mask or facial covering in the airport's public areas.

