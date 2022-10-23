Two people are dead and a child is hospitalized after heavy winds and choppy waves capsized three kayaks Sunday afternoon at Lake Pueblo State Park, park officials said.
Witnesses told park officials that one of the kayaks capsized in heavy waves, and two more kayaks, each carrying a single adult, capsized while attempting to help.
Park rangers responded to the incident shortly before 3:30 p.m, where they found four people, including a toddler, in the water near the Sailboard beach area on the north shore of the lake. The toddler was rescued from the water by a park ranger who administered CPR until medical crews arrived. The child was then airlifted to a Colorado Springs hospital.
The body of an adult victim was recovered by rangers almost immediately, and the body of another adult was found 20-feet deep water after a brief search with an underwater drone, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
The Pueblo County Coroner will release the victims' identities and cause of death.
“This is another heartbreaking tragedy and we send our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of these victims,” said Park Manager Joe Stadterman.
“We continue to urge everyone to pay close attention to weather conditions and to wear life jackets when they are on or near the water so we can avoid future tragedies like today.”
This year ranks as Colorado's deadliest year on the water, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The deaths are the seventh and eight water-related deaths at Lake Pueblo this year.
If Sunday's deaths are confirmed to be drownings, the number of recreation-related drownings reported in 2022 will rise to 36, and the number of water-related deaths will total 38.