Two people are dead and one juvenile was flown to a hospital via helicopter following a crash east of Pueblo on Tuesday, officials with the Colorado State Patrol said.
Troopers first received calls that a crash had occurred on U.S. 50 near 36th Lane around 3:45 p.m. Troopers said the two-vehicle crash happened when an 86-year-old woman driving a Chevrolet Cobalt attempted to turn left onto the highway from 36th. The driver side of the Cobalt was hit by a Ford F350 driven by a 31-year-old male headed eastbound on the highway. The driver of the Cobalt and a juvenile died. A second juvenile was flown to a hospital in critical condition with life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford suffered minor injuries.
Troopers are investigating the crash and at this point do not know if speed, alcohol or drugs played a role in its occurrence, officials said.