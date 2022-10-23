Two people died, and a third person was injured after heavy winds and choppy waves caused three kayaks to become submerged Sunday along the north shore at Lake Pueblo State Park, park officials said.
Each of the three kayaks that became submerged was carrying an adult and a child.
One adult kayaker was found dead, and the body of another adult was found after a brief search, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The victim who was airlifted to a hospital is a minor.
Shortly before 5 p.m. Colorado reported that an adult kayaker was missing. Roughly an hour later, the agency reported that search teams had located a body after using an underwater drone to search the area. The Pueblo County Coroner will release the victim's identity and cause of death.
This year ranks as Colorado's deadliest year on the water, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. If Sunday's deaths are confirmed to be drownings, there will have been 36 recreation-related drownings and 38 total water deaths in 2022.