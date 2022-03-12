Two so-called “road improvement” projects for Colorado Springs are causing concern in the city’s older close-to-downtown neighborhoods.

One proposal calls for high-speed, high-capacity buses to roll along North Weber Street from downtown through the Near North End and the Old North End, eventually terminating at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs (UCCS).

The other proposal would extend westbound Constitution Avenue, which now ends at Paseo Road, along the old Rock Island railroad tracks past the Bonnyville and Roswell neighborhoods and by Monument Valley Park to Interstate 25.

Both projects were pronounced as high-priority city roadway improvements at a meeting early this month of CTAB, the Citizens Transportation Advisory Committee, which studies and makes recommendations for street and road changes in Colorado Springs.

The North Weber Street proposal involves BRT, or Bus Rapid Transit.

Large transit buses, sometimes operating in connected pairs, would provide rapid service with limited stops up North Weber Street to the area around the old Rock Island railroad tracks and East Fillmore Street.

At that point the BRT right-of-way would shift from North Weber Street to North Nevada Avenue and run through a mainly commercial and light industrial area to the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs campus.

In its most highly developed form, BRT includes frequent service, with buses scheduled to depart the main terminals every five minutes. Because buses would be running in both directions, there could be a big fast bus (or double bus) passing a home or business along the route every two-and-a-half minutes.

Bus Rapid Transit is a good idea for the North Nevada Avenue stretch of the proposal. That area is mainly commercial/industrial, and the city hopes the presence of the BRT will stimulate major redevelopment in the form of new apartment buildings, office buildings and shopping areas.

But Bus Rapid Transit is not ideal for the North Weber Street section. From East Boulder Street downtown to East Jackson Street (near Penrose Hospital and Bon Shopping Center), North Weber Street is primarily single-family and two-family residential.

That section of North Weber Street includes some of the oldest and most historic houses in Colorado Springs. The 15-block portion from downtown to East Del Norte Street (Steele Elementary School) is in the North Weber Street/North Wahsatch Avenue National Historic District.

Big buses moving along at the speed limit going by every two-and-a-half minutes are not appropriate for a historic residential street populated mainly by families. The two neighborhood associations involved, the Near North End and the Old North End, are asking the city to not put BRT on North Weber Street.

The two neighborhoods support BRT, but on major highways, such as I-25, where it is more appropriate and fits in.

The other proposal — extending Constitution Avenue westward past Bonnyville and Roswell to I-25 — has been proposed before and rejected.

In the late 1990s, a so-called East-West Expressway was to run along the old Rock Island railroad right-of-way, past the northern boundary of the Old North End, across Monument Creek, and then turn south past Monument Valley Park to a connection with West Fontanero Street and Interstate 25.

The highway noise and the additional traffic generated by the proposed Constitution Avenue expressway posed real threats to residents in nearby neighborhoods. Neighborhood associations, such as the Old North End, took a firm stand that the old Rock Island right-of-way should be used only for a biker-hiker trail.

On Jan. 9, 1996, Colorado Springs City Council settled the issue. There would be no East-West expressway. Council permanently designated the Rock Island railroad corridor as a trail. The railroad had been, for the most part, abandoned. City staff was directed not to bring this road issue before City Council again.

But now the old Rock Island highway, or East-West Expressway, or Constitution Avenue extension, or whatever you want to call it, has been resurrected. It faces two major problems.

One is that Horace Mann Junior High School is in the way. Either the school building will have to be removed, or the school will have a major four-lane highway jammed in right next to it.

A bigger problem is going through or close to Monument Valley Park. When Gen. William Palmer, the founder of Colorado Springs, gave the park to the city, he specified it can only be used for park purposes. The League of Women Voters went to court and won a judgment that General Palmer’s parkland gifts to the city must be used for parks and nothing else.

The Bus Rapid Transit proposal for North Weber Street is innocuously named the North Nevada Enhanced Transit Project — Phase 1. The Constitution Avenue proposal is simply called the Constitution Feasibility Study.

These projects involve, for many nearby residents, undesirable collateral side effects and likely unanticipated consequences. City leaders should drop these questionable projects from their highway priority lists.

Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy write on national and Colorado political issues.