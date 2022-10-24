The two adult victims of a kayak incident Sunday afternoon have been identified as Colorado Springs residents Larry Foster, 26, and Catherine Dawes, 44, according to the Pueblo County Coroner's Office.

Foster and Dawes died and a child was hospitalized after heavy winds and choppy waves capsized three kayaks Sunday afternoon at Lake Pueblo State Park, park officials said.

Witnesses told park officials that a kayak carrying an adult and the child capsized in the heavy waves, and two more kayaks, each carrying one adult, capsized while attempting to help.

Park rangers responded to the incident shortly before 3:30 p.m, and found the four people, including a toddler, in the water near the Sailboard beach area on the north shore of the lake. One adult reached safety and the toddler was rescued from the water by a park ranger who administered CPR until medical crews arrived. The child was then airlifted to a Colorado Springs hospital.

One of the victim's bodies was quickly recovered by rangers. Within an hour, the body of the second victim was found in 20-foot-deep water with the aid of an underwater drone, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The Pueblo County Coroner will release the cause and manner of death for both victims after an autopsy is completed.

“This is another heartbreaking tragedy and we send our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of these victims,” said Park Manager Joe Stadterman in a news release.

“We continue to urge everyone to pay close attention to weather conditions and to wear life jackets when they are on or near the water so we can avoid future tragedies like today.”

This year ranks as Colorado's deadliest on the water, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Sunday's deaths are the seventh and eighth water-related deaths at Lake Pueblo this year.

If the deaths are confirmed to be drownings, the number of recreation-related drownings reported in Colorado in 2022 will rise to 36, and the number of water-related deaths will total 38 for the year.