Two boys, ages 15 and 9, were fatally struck by a pickup in Fountain on Saturday night as they tried to cross a busy intersection, police said.
A third boy, also 15, suffered minor injuries when the pickup grazed him, knocking a phone from his hand.
The deadly collision occurred about 9 p.m. at Fountain Mesa Road and Mesa Ridge Parkway. Although the boys were in the crosswalk, the pickup had the green light, police said.
The three boys were on the west side of Fountain Mesa Road and crossing to the north, against the light, when they were hit by a westbound Toyota Tacoma, said Fountain police Lt. Mark Cristiani. The 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and the younger boy died in an emergency room.
Police declined to identify the children, who they said all live in Fountain and were on their way to get food at a local restaurant.
Cristiani said the driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. He did not appear to commit any traffic violations, but testing continues to rule out any contributing causes.
"We’re still trying to figure out whether there’s any impairment on the driver," he said.
The boys' autopsies were scheduled for Monday morning, police said.