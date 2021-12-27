Evacuations and a highway closure were issued Monday afternoon due to a large grass fire burning in Littleton.
West Metro Fire Rescue said the fire is burning on the hogback along Highway C-470 near South Kipling Parkway, quickly approaching the highway’s border. Officials first announced the fire at 2:30 p.m. Monday.
The fire has burned approximately 150 acres as of 4:15 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
No structures have been damaged by the fire. The sheriff’s office ordered evacuations for Ken Caryl Valley and the Westerly Apartment complex between 3 and 4 p.m. Both orders have since been lowered to pre-evacuations.
C-470 is closed from West Ken Caryl Avenue to South Kipling Parkway, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There is no estimated reopening time and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Jefferson and Clear Creek counties have also been placed on accident alert due to the fire, according to Colorado State Patrol.
Two strike teams have been ordered to fight the blaze, West Metro Fire Rescue said. Firefighters are targeting flames nearest to C-470. Firefighters from South Metro Fire Rescue are also responding.
The #OakFire has slowed somewhat, but it’s still being driven by strong winds. There are no air resources available in the region. Neighboring fire districts are assisting on the ground. Two buildings at the Westerly Apts have been evacuated. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/XwmpxkR8cW— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) December 27, 2021
"Firefighters have so far kept the fire from jumping C-470," West Metro Fire Rescue said just after 3:30 p.m. "The Oak Fire has slowed somewhat, but it’s still being driven by strong winds."
A single engine air tanker is being sent from Fort Collins to fight the fire. It is expected to arrive at around 5 p.m., West Metro Fire Rescue said.
Smoke from the fire is widely visible throughout the south Denver metro area.
It is currently unclear how the fire started or how large it is. An evacuation center has been established at Chatfield High School.
Click or tap here to see live video of the fire.