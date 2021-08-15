An Amber Alert was canceled Sunday morning after a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing out of Grand Junction and was possibly kidnapped was found safe, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said.
Audra Hadrath was believed to have left her residence in the 200 block of Village Lane in southeast Grand Junction.
Officials said she was traveling with her 20-year-old boyfriend, Teresa “Toby” Ochoa to the Denver metro area, possibly Northglenn.
The Amber Alert was issued just before 8 a.m., but the sheriff's office said at 9:30 a.m. that Audra was found safe and Ochoa was taken into custody.
