Northbound S. Nevada Avenue was closed Saturday morning at Southgate Road as police investigated a crash that landed a woman in the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said a woman was crossing the street just before 8 a.m. when she was struck by a truck. Police said the woman was around 60 years old, but no other identifying information has been made available yet. No information about the driver or the vehicle has been released as of 9:30 a.m.

As of this article’s last update, police expected the road to be closed for a few more hours.

