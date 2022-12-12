A person sustained life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in east Colorado Springs Monday morning, according to the Colorado Springs police and fire departments.

Around 2:20 a.m., crews responded to the crash in the 2400 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue, just northeast of Memorial Park, and found a severely damaged pickup truck, police said.

The driver, who was the vehicle's only occupant, was taken to the hospital. Police said speed appears to be a factor in the crash, but said it is currently unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved.