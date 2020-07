A man was killed in a single vehicle crash on U.S. 24 in Woodland Park Saturday, Gazette news partner KKTV reports.

Woodland Park police told KKTV that the victim, who was not identified, was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Westbound U.S. 24 was closed between Mountain Glen Court and Morning Sun Drive, near the Walmart Supercenter, for about three hours.

Woodland Park police reported the highway was closed at about 3:30 p.m.

