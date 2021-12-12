One person was killed early Sunday morning after he was thrown from his vehicle in a rollover crash in Teller County, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The driver was southbound on Colorado 67 around 1 a.m. when he went off the right side of the road in a left curve about three miles south of Divide, state patrol said in a news release. The driver overcorrected and steered hard to the left causing the vehicle to travel across both lanes and off the east side of the road, where it became airborne and landed in a field. The vehicle rolled multiple times, ejecting the driver.

State patrol identified the man as a 68-year-old from Palmer Lake. Gazette news partner KKTV reports that no one else was in the vehicle.

Northbound Colorado 67 was closed until shortly before 6 a.m.