1 killed in crash on U.S. 24 in eastern Colorado Springs

A crash that killed at least one person closed westbound U.S. 24 on the east side of Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.
Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler said that a 26-year-old man from Pueblo West died at the scene of the crash, and that another had been transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.
Cutler said the crash happened at around 2:50 p.m., when a white Ford Fusion was struck by a black Ford Explorer while making a left turn onto Constitution Avenue.
Shortly after, the Colorado Department of Transportation closed both directions of the highway between Brookings Drive and Constitution Avenue, which is south of Falcon.
But at about 3:15 p.m. the department said only westbound was closed.
As of around 6 p.m., all lanes of travel had been opened up on U.S. 24, and the scene had been cleared, Cutler said.
In a Friday evening press release, the Colorado State Patrol said they would not be identifying any of the people involved in the crash until they could notify their next of kin.