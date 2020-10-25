Colorado Springs police are investigating a crash that killed one person and injured six others, including five children, Sunday afternoon.
The crash, reported around 3 p.m., happened south of Drennan and Marksheffel roads.
Investigators said a southbound pickup hauling another pickup on a flat bed trailer lost control and crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic, where it struck an SUV.
Police said the front seat passenger of the SUV was killed in the crash. The SUV's driver, along with 5 children, were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver and passenger of the pick-up truck were not injured.
Gazette news partner KKTV reports the person killed was a woman; no further information was provided about the crash, which is still under investigation.
