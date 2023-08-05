Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Colorado Springs Saturday.

According to an online police report, shortly after 9 a.m., the victim, who has not been identified, was found dead inside a house at the 200 block of West Brookside Street, which is southwest of downtown, near Motor City.

Homicide detectives investigating the death have identified everyone involved; no arrests have been made, and there is no threat to the public, according to police.

Not further information about the shooting was released Saturday.

Witnesses and anyone with more information about the case are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.