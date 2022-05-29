gazstock-crime-cop lights.jpg

One person is dead and another is missing after a boat carrying 13 people capsized on Lake Pueblo Sunday night, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. 

Wildlife officials said on Twitter that rangers responded around 7:30 p.m. on reports of an overturned boat, and rescued eight juveniles and three adults from 60-degree water.

Rangers also recovered the body of one adult. Another adult was still missing as of 11 p.m. Sunday night. 

Officials said on Twitter that the CPW Marine Evidence Recovery Team is searching 80-foot-deep water, and boaters have been asked to avoid the middle channel of Lake Pueblo between North Marina and Rock Creek Cove.

