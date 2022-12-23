The arctic temperatures from this week's winter storm appear to have caused at least one death on Thursday and left a man fighting for his life at a local hospital, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.
At about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, officers found the body of an apparently homeless 42-year-old man outdoors near the Citadel Mall, officials said. The man was found near a power transformer for a building, which indicates he may have been trying to get warm. Snow had accumulated on the man’s possessions, leading officers to believe he had been there for some time.
About 10 minutes later, other officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man at a homeless camp near the 500 block of Arrawanna Street, just west of the Citadel Mall. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, police said. He was alive and under emergency care when the officers left the hospital.