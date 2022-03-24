If you’ve thought about lending a hand to build a Habitat for Humanity house, compile goodie bags for teacher appreciation, cook a meal for needy seniors, work in a soup kitchen or drop off treats to local law enforcement, now’s the time to sign up.
CityServe Day, a massive citywide effort to do good deeds around Colorado Springs, needs 1,000 more volunteers to join the 800 already committed for the first-ever spring event.
The traditional fall cleanup will happen for the eighth year on Oct. 1, but another chance to make a difference this year has been scheduled for two consecutive Saturdays, April 30 and May 7.
“This is a beautiful opportunity for the community to link arms and do something helpful and serve with no strings attached,” said Corrie Smith, project manager for COSILoveYou. The organization conducts activities that benefit education, homelessness and food insecurity, in partnership with churches, nonprofits, businesses, schools and civic entities.
While COSILoveYou is faith-based, CityServe Day is not, Smith said.
“Everyone’s welcome to do it,” she said. “We’d love for the community at-large to be compelled to serving the community.”
A total of 1,800 volunteers are needed for the spring event to work on nearly 200 projects, Smith said.
About 45 local schools have volunteer jobs — painting bathrooms, raking, planting flowers, decorating classroom doors and making appreciation cards for staff.
Also listing projects are Silver Key Senior Services, the Marian House soup kitchen, Sleep In Heavenly Peace bunkbed builds and other organizations.
“There’s the gamut of opportunity, so that you can find something that works for you,” Smith said.
Individuals, families, corporate teams, groups of friends or neighbors can pick a project and sign up to participate at cosiloveyou.com.
The event drew 3,167 volunteers last fall, according to Smith, and reached a high of more than 4,500 volunteers doing service projects in 2019, before the pandemic.
With both the spring and the fall sessions, Smith predicts the volunteer force will top 5,000 this year.
And while volunteering occasionally is a great way to give back, Smith said the heart of the program is to encourage people who get a taste for serving others to consider expanding their outreach.
“We’d love to see people engage year-round,” she said.