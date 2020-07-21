The Empty Stocking Fund, a charity campaign run by Gazette Charities and the El Pomar Foundation, is adding the National Alliance on Mental Illness to its 2020 batch of local nonprofits it supports, according to a Gazette Charities press release.
Gazette Charities said it’s adding NAMI to its list of partner agencies because of the importance of mental health support right now. During the pandemic, mental health has been an increasingly urgent concern as the fabric of social and economic relations turns upside down.
“In these trying and uncertain times, we feel it is now more important than ever to support an agency providing such critical mental health services in our community,” Gazette Charities said in the release.
NAMI Colorado Springs helps support, educate and advocate for people and families living with mental health illness in the Pikes Peak region.
Some of NAMI’s resources include classes, referral services, support groups, and presentations aimed to break down stigma.
NAMI is the first point of contact for hundreds of community members seeking mental health help.
“We are so grateful for the work NAMI is doing and welcome them to the Empty Stocking Fund family,” Gazette Charities said.