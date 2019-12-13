Three local military museums were each on the receiving end of $12,000 checks Friday from the 2019 Pikes Peak Regional Air Show's board of directors.
The 4th Infantry Division Museum at Fort Carson, the Peterson Air Force Base Air & Space Museum, and the National Museum of World War II Aviation in Colorado Springs received the funds, given on behalf of the show's 400 volunteers, at the 4th Infantry Division Museum, according to a press release from the air show.
An estimated 17,500 attended this year's show, held at the Colorado Springs Airport over a span of two days in September.
“Significant credit goes to these three museums for their active participation and support of the air show,” said Phil Heacock, treasurer of the air show's board. “Each of these excellent museums preserves for future generations a unique perspective on American military history and the proud service of generations of armed service members. The Pikes Peak Regional Air Show is pleased to help support their respective missions.”
The organization, a nonprofit, held its first show in 2014, and held additional shows in 2017 and this year.