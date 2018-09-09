Pikes Peak area governments won’t get FEMA money for millions of dollars in repairs needed since torrential rains, hail and floods hit July 23-30.
The state did not meet the threshold to request a disaster declaration to get grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said Micki Trost, spokeswoman for the state’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
“Statewide, we have to reach verified uninsured losses of at least $7.3 million, and we were far short of that number,” Trost said.
She said her division notified El Paso County, Manitou Springs and Green Mountain Falls that FEMA funds aren’t forthcoming.
But FEMA “is just one piece of the large disaster-recovery program,” Trost said. After the catastrophic floods of 2013, the region also got help from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Small Business Administration and Department of Housing and Urban Development.
She said her division and the state Department of Local Affairs will continue to provide technical help to local governments seeking recovery money.
Manitou Springs reports at least $1.5 million in damage. Mayor Ken Jaray declared a local disaster July 25, citing damage to Serpentine Road, Soda Springs Park and Pawnee Avenue, the stormwater system and bridges.
An additional $2 million or so is being spent by the Colorado Department of Transportation to repair sinkhole and culvert damage off the traffic circle at Manitou and Ruxton avenues.
Green Mountain Falls cites more than $37,000 in losses, mostly from road degradation and debris removal, said Interim Town Manager Jason Wells.
The town also needs about $200,000 in storm mitigation and improvement projects, including upgrades to two intersections, sediment removal and drainage work, Wells said.
The little mountain town, with only a few administrators and an annual budget of about $600,000, has hired a former county engineer to inventory the damage, draft repair plans and identify funding sources, he said.
For the county, the worst blow was the collapse of Old Pueblo Road after a culvert washed out. About $1.2 million in repairs are underway, with $750,000 to be covered by the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority. The county is seeking other funding sources, spokesman Matt Steiner said.
Fountain Creek sustained storm damage, and the county is analyzing whether work is needed there and on other county property, Steiner said.