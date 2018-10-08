The John and Margot Lane Foundation donated $1 million to the children’s hospital that will open in Colorado Springs next spring, says a Monday announcement by the Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation.
“We chose to make a leadership gift to this project because we believe that the children of our region deserve to receive world-class care, close to home,” said Phil Lane, the foundation’s board chairman and secretary, in a written statement.
“Our foundation invests in breakthrough programs and initiatives, and we believe that the new hospital will be a game-changer for kids and families. Our investment in Children’s Hospital Colorado — our region’s only safety net hospital for kids — is driven by a commitment to providing kids a future of promise and opportunity. Our hope is to inspire others who believe in the long-term vitality of our community to step up and support key projects that have a significant impact on our city, like the new Children’s Colorado.”
Children’s Hospital Colorado, an expansion of UCHealth Memorial Hospital North, will provide 110 beds in 300,000 square feet.
Its Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, the only such unit between Albuquerque and Denver, will be named in honor of the Lane Foundation, a news release says. That unit will provide care for critically ill and injured patients from ages 2 weeks to 18 years and will house the region’s first Epilepsy Monitoring Unit.
Each patient room will have a full-sized sleeping couch, full bathroom and family food and breast milk refrigerators, the release says. The unit also will feature family and staff respite rooms, a family kitchen and lounge and playrooms. Families will be able to access laundry in the new Ronald McDonald House on the hospital’s campus as well as drop-in sibling day care.
The hospital — “the only pediatric facility of its kind” between Denver, Dallas, Phoenix, Kansas City and Salt Lake City — will serve patients from southern Colorado, New Mexico, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas, the release says.
Jenny Stafford, philanthropy director of the Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation, said the Lane Foundation’s gift “will transform the lives of 225,000 children throughout the region.”