Well-known local conservative talk radio host Jeff Crank announced he left KVOR-AM this month over a COVID-19 vaccination mandate put in place by Cumulus Media, the station's parent company.
Crank is one of a handful of radio personalities nationally to leave Cumulus over the mandate including hosts in Detroit, Columbus, Ohio, and South Carolina, according to Inside Radio.
Crank, a regular weekend voice for 13 years, said he is not against vaccinations in general and recently received his flu shot, but he believes a companywide mandate is immoral and unethical.
"I had to do for this for my kids, they needed to know this was an important issue. ... I would rather have principles than a radio show," he said in an interview.
Cumulus Media didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Crank discussed getting the COVID-19 vaccine with his doctor, who recommended that Crank not receive the shot since he has already had the virus and there was little risk for Crank to contract the virus or have severe complications, Crank explained publicly in a lengthy Facebook post.
The station could no longer allow Crank to do his show because of his vaccination status, he said. But he did have a cordial departure and was allowed to have a final show, which he appreciated.
"They allowed me to have the airwaves and they didn’t have to do that," he said.
Crank noted that radio is not his full-time career and so his decision didn't carry much risk, but other people, including off-air employees leaving Cumulus over the same issue, are facing greater challenges.
Tron Simpson, another conservative radio personality who worked for KVOR and KKFM, was also terminated by Cumulus for his vaccination status, he stated publicly on Facebook.
A national Cumulus voice, Dan Bongino, who fills airtime once held by Rush Limbaugh, has weighed in on the issue heavily as well, threatening to quit. Bongino was vaccinated because of his Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis, The Washington Post and other media outlets have reported. But that has not lessened his vocal stance.
"You can have me or you can have the mandate, but you can’t have both of us," he recently said on air.
Federal rules that would require employers to mandate vaccines if they have 100 or more staff members or implement weekly testing have not been finalized. But they could be soon, the Post reported. The new rules could generate even more public controversy about vaccine mandates. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined the vaccines are a safe and effective way to prevent the spread of the disease, severe illness and death.
As for Crank, he is still recording a weekly podcast that is posted every Saturday morning and he has been approached by other radio stations, he said.