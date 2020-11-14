According to local author Delilah Harris, systemic racism, like the wind, is something that is often felt rather than seen.
“You can Google the term ‘systemic racism’ and get an accurate definition,” she said. “But you’ll never truly understand what it is until you experience it.”
Harris is attempting to place readers inside that experience with her new book, Hush Money, now available for purchase on Amazon.
The book, which is “inspired by real events,” tells the story of Ebony, a young Black divorcee who, after a series of dead-end jobs, finally finds employment that can help her support her son and sick mother. Soon after she takes the job, however, she finds herself besieged by racial harassment, both overt and covert.
Harris co-authored Hush Money with her sister, Deborah, and their mother, Jacquie Abram, after speaking with the woman on whom the fictional account is based.
Abram said the young woman felt compelled to come forward and tell her harrowing story amid the social unrest that has followed the murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and several other Black Americans in recent years.
“There’s a racial reckoning taking place in our country right now, and it’s giving people the courage to speak out,” Abram said.
The saddest part of Ebony’s story, Abram said, is the fact that she is far from alone.
“This is not an isolated incident,” Abram said. “Not at all. This is happening right now, in every state in this country. It’s heartbreaking.”
At first glance, Hush Money appears to be a treatise on workplace harassment, but Abram says it is much more than that. It also serves as a kind of “how-to” manual for sufferers of harassment who aren’t aware of the legal remedies at their disposal.
According to Abram, she and her daughters are targeting three groups of readers. The first group consists of people who are currently experiencing racial harassment at work and aren’t sure how to combat it. The second group is people who may be aware that systemic racism exists, but aren’t sure what it looks like.
“The third group,” Abram said, “is employers and organizations who want to build a diverse and inclusive working environment. This book will show them what not to do.”
Hush Money tells the story of workplace racism so vile and corrosive that it nearly drove a young woman to suicide. It illustrates the latent harm inflicted by otherwise well-meaning people who witness harassment and do nothing. And it shows what happens when Ebony, tired of spending workday after workday on the defensive, decides to fight back.
“Most people who suffer from this kind of harassment just quit,” Abram said. “They leave, and find another job. And for many of them, it starts all over again. But Ebony chose to stay, and to fight.”
The authors will hold a book-signing and reading Dec. 5, at Design Your Life in Chapel Hills Mall, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.