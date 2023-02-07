One man is in custody on suspicion of driving under the influence after ramming a convenience store and several vehicles in east Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

A black SUV crashed into the Loaf 'N Jug at 1019 Space Center Drive shortly before 1 p.m., Colorado Springs police said.

The SUV then crashed into several other vehicles before taking off. A pickup truck driven by a person trying to stop the SUV also was damaged, police said.

The driver of the SUV was eventually pulled over for speeding at the intersection of Airport Road and Murray Boulevard, where police said Cody Jones-Furnas, 23, was arrested.

Jones-Furnas pleaded guilty to DUI in El Paso County in April 2021.