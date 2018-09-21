A .40-caliber Smith & Wesson MP40 loaded with 16 rounds was discovered Friday morning at Colorado Springs Airport’s security screening checkpoint, the Transportation Security Administration said.
The gun was found during X-ray screening of a passenger’s carry-on bag at the checkpoint, a news release says. Police officers interviewed the passenger and confiscated the gun. The passenger was eventually allowed onto their flight without the weapon.
TSA officers call the police when a passenger brings a firearm to an airport security checkpoint, and police determine whether to arrest the passenger. But TSA can impose a fine of up to $13,000.
The average fine for a loaded gun is $3,900, the release says.
“This is the 10th firearm we’ve found so far this year at Colorado Springs, which already exceeds the total of nine we found there in all of 2017,” Colorado TSA Federal Security Director Larry Nau said in the release. “Passengers can travel with firearms in checked bags, if they follow the packing and declaration rules, but they can’t bring them to a checkpoint.”
TSA found a record 3,957 firearms at airport security checkpoints around the country in 2017, a 17 percent increase over 2016, the release says.
Guns can only be transported in checked bags if declared to the airline and properly packed in a locked, hard-sided container, the release says. Ammunition, firearm parts and realistic replicas also cannot be carried through any TSA security checkpoint, but are allowed in checked bags.
Airline polices, however, can vary from TSA policies.