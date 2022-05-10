Fire Danger Warning Sign with Smokey the Bear Photo Credit: bauhaus1000 (iStock).
Colorado Springs Fire Department's "Living with Wildfire" series continued Tuesday and also will take place Thursday with a pair of meetings for those living in the Rockrimmon, Peregrine, Mountain Shadows, Pinecliff and Woodmen Valley neighborhoods, officials with the department announced. 

The series includes more than 20 meetings between April and the end of summer to inform residents about wildfire preparedness and evacuation procedures, officials said in a release. 

Tuesday's meeting was set for Woodmen Valley Chapel's stone chapel. Thursday's meeting will be at Foothills Elementary School. Both meetings are running from 6:30-8 p.m.

