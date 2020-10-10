Last week Colorado reached — and quickly surpassed — a grim milestone, with more than 2,000 lives now lost to the worst viral outbreak on American soil in a century. As the pandemic continues to infect every aspect of life, and the number of confirmed cases and deaths here and nationwide continues to grow, The Gazette is remembering residents whose lives have been taken. If you have lost a loved one to COVID-19 and would like to share their story, please email us at citydesk@gazette.com
For 37 years, Dennis Runingen washed dishes in the staff kitchen at Colorado Springs' five-star Broadmoor resort.
It was his job, but never something he thought of as “work.” It was where he made and saw his friends, and where he achieved something of a legendary status among generations of employees — for his lengthy tenure and friendly nature, certainly, but also as the guy Broadmoor CEO Steve Bartolin sent to the Super Bowl.
What might have seemed a casual and forgettable vow between the resort’s president and the dishwasher — to send Dennis to the big game if his favorite team made it that far — came to pass and became “one of the most important things that ever happened to Dennis,” said his brother Dan.
“Every year, they would talk about the Broncos going to the Super Bowl. One year came around, Mr. Bartolin said, ‘If the Broncos go, I’m going to send you,” said Dan, whose brother ended up with a trip to the game and a seat on the 40 yard line, as well as a memorable meet-and-greet with the Broncos cheerleaders.
“Somehow, they were able to make that special connection so that he could meet the cheerleaders. He got their autographs. By God, he was really proud of that,” Dan said.
Dennis had been born with an intellectual disability and never made it beyond the third grade, but found his lifelong groove when he was in his early 30s and was hired by The Broadmoor.
He retired in 2015 and spent his free time, in part, fishing and sampling eats at the city’s best hamburger joints with his brother. Dan said he had to take a nuanced approach explaining the viral specter that began to cast a shadow over the country early this year.
“When I started calling it ‘the bug,’ that was more understandable for him,” Dan said.
On March 28, Dennis collapsed in his apartment and was rushed to UCHealth Memorial Hospital.
After a three-week battle with COVID-19, he died April 16, at age 73.
Dan, who’d contracted the virus from his brother, was treated at the same hospital, two floors down. Unlike so many others during the height of the pandemic, because of his diagnosis he was able to be in Dennis’ room and hold his hand during his final moments.
“There aren’t very many loved ones who get a chance to talk to their loved ones when they are on a ventilator,” Dan said in May, after recovering from the virus. “I got to tell him how much I love him and admire him. He accomplished so much with the hand he was dealt.”
Dan got to share that same message at a socially distanced celebration of life for Dennis, hosted by The Broadmoor on Sept. 5.
“It just couldn’t have been better,” said Dan. “It was just a wonderful, wonderful way to honor his life.”