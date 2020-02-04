All major school districts are closed and reporting at all area military installations delayed thanks to a winter storm that brought frigid temperatures and several inches of snow to Colorado Springs late Monday into Tuesday.
Among military installations, Fort Carson is the outlier, with a delayed reporting time of 1 p.m. All other installations — including Peterson Air Force Base, the Air Force Academy and Schriever Air Force Base — have reporting times of 9 or 9:30 a.m.
School districts 2, 8, 11, 12, 20 and 49 are among those closed.
The Colorado Department of Transportation is urging motorists in the Denver metro and along the I-25 "Gap" area to delay their morning commute, if possible, and to double their planned commute time if not.
"Roads are slick and driving conditions can be treacherous, particularly in the foothills and on bridges and ramps," the agency said in a Tuesday morning press release.
The Colorado Springs Police Department has been on accident alert/cold reporting since 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Flights are largely on time at Colorado Springs Airport and delays are possible at Denver International Airport, according to the agencies' Twitter accounts.
🥶It’s COLD!— CO Springs Airport (@COSAirport) February 4, 2020
✈️Most flights are showing on time, with the exception of a few Denver ones.
🧥🧣🧤If you’re flying today , allow extra time when traveling to the Airport. And maybe bring an extra sweater. pic.twitter.com/dd5EKY3LrL
Snow total reports from late Monday into Tuesday range from 3-5", said Brad Carlberg with the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Reports from Monument are coming in around 4", and reports from the Air Force Academy area are around 1-3", he said. Fountain reported 2", and Cascade was the "big winner" at 7", he added.
Up to an extra inch of snow is possible Monday, the weather service reports. Perhaps the biggest concern will be the temperatures, with windchill values bottoming out between -10 and 0 Tuesday daytime into overnight.
Lingering light snow and flurries are expected to impact the morning commute. Otherwise, cold today. #cowx #Colorado pic.twitter.com/MZFoAIp3WQ— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) February 4, 2020
The area froze fast Monday afternoon as a snowstorm snarled traffic around the Pikes Peak region. After a record-setting 73-degree Sunday, windchills dropped below zero Monday night.
Weather is expected to improve Wednesday, with sunny skies expected and a high near 29. Windchill values, however, will still be frigid, between 0 and 10. Winds will be calm at 5 mph. Snow showers could return to Colorado Springs again Thursday night into Friday night, but temperatures both days will top out in the low 40s.