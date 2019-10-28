Heavy snow continued to fall across Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region Monday morning, making the morning commute a treacherous one for many. The season's third snowfall is expected to taper off by the afternoon. Follow this blog for live updates on weather advisories, road conditions and closures across the Pikes Peak region.
Schools in Colorado Springs District 11, Fountain-Fort Carson District 8, Harrison District 2, Widefield District 3 and Cheyenne Mountain District canceled classes Monday. District 49 schools are closed.
Click here for a complete list of school delays and closures.
Click here for traffic updates around Colorado Springs, and here for road conditions around Colorado.
9:30 a.m.: A crash on northbound Academy Boulevard, south of Constitution Avenue, is blocking the right-turn lane, city officials reported.
9:15 a.m.: City officials reported the following crashes:
- A snow plow and vehicle collided on northbound Murray Boulevard, south of Chapman Drive
- A crash was reported on southbound Marksheffel Road north of Drennan Road
- Another crash was reported on southbound lane in the 5300 block of North Nevada Avenue
It's unclear if vehicles are blocking traffic.
9:10 a.m.: The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs is closed.
8:50 a.m.: Northbound I-25 is closed from Monument Hill to Greenland. Drivers are urged to use another route.
I-25 NB: Full closure between Exit 161 - CO 105 and Exit 167 - Greenland. Crews working on cleaning up ice full closure from milepost 161-163.5. Use alternate route. https://t.co/dj07dm8dCW— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) October 28, 2019
8:35 a.m.: The speed limit along the Interstate 25 'Gap' between Monument and Castle Rock is reduced to 45 mph, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Officials are urging drivers to avoid the area or delay their commute.
6:55 a.m.: Fort Carson is requiring only mission-essential soldiers and civilians to report today. All others will report the next duty day.
FORT CARSON IS CURRENTLY WEATHER MISSION ESSENTIAL PERSONNEL ONLY. Soldiers and civilians deemed mission essential will report. Non-mission essential personnel will report the next duty day or as directed by their supervisor. Check with your supervisor with any questions.— US Army Fort Carson (@USArmy_FtCarson) October 28, 2019
6:45 a.m.: The U.S. Air Force Academy is closed for non-mission essential personnel.
6:32 a.m.: The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs will have a delayed start. All activities, including office hours and classes before noon are cancelled.
6:30 a.m.: Colorado Springs and Fountain police are on accident alert. Anyone involved in an traffic crash where injuries, high speed and drugs or alcohol are not involved, drivers can exchange information and report the crash online. Visit the Gazette's interactive traffic map for updates on road conditions throughout Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
Snow and cold today. #cowx pic.twitter.com/c8wPCwwVln— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) October 28, 2019
Snow totals and advisories across southern Colorado. #COWX pic.twitter.com/Bo52ArF6Ad— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) October 27, 2019