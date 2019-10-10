Heavy snow moves in Thursday in Colorado Springs as the storm makes its way down from northern Colorado. Follow this blog for live updates on weather advisories, road conditions and closures across the Pikes Peak region.

As of 12:30 p.m., North Powers Boulevard is shut down in both directions between Barnes Road and Stetson Hills Boulevard due to poor road conditions.

#CSFD CSPD shutting down all lanes both NB/SB Powers between Stetson Hills and Barnes due to weather and poor road conditions. Avoid the area and please slow down. @local5iaff @CityofCOS — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 10, 2019

There are mass delays and cancellations at Denver International Airport. Click here to check your flight.

Visit the Gazette's interactive traffic map for local road conditions.

As the storm moves into the Pikes Peak region, click here for updates on closings and delays.

1:12 p.m.: Northbound Interstate 25 has reopened at County Line Road. However, Colorado State Patrol warns there may still be some lane blockage south of Castle Rock. Southbound Interstate 25 reopened at Plum Creek Parkway about 12:50 p.m.

Drivers should be aware that speeds have been reduced to 45 mph and expect heavy traffic. Visit Colorado Department of Transportation's travel center for more information.

1:08 p.m.: Colorado Springs police have shut down all lanes of North Powers Boulevard, between Stetson Hills Boulevard and Barnes Road due to weather and poor road conditions.

12:50 p.m.: Roads are becoming treacherous in Colorado Springs. Here's a roundup of local traffic conditions.

The left lane on northbound Interstate 25, north of Cimarron exit, is blocked by a crash.

A crash on Union Boulevard, south of Palmer Park Boulevard. Unknown blockage.

A crash on Pro Rodeo Drive and South Rockrimmon Boulevard. Unknown blockage.

A multi-vehicle crash is blocking lanes of North Union Boulevard, south of Montebello Drive.

Multiple vehicles are stuck on eastbound Woodmen Road between Lexington Drive and North Union Boulevard. Road conditions are reported to be very slick in the Northgate area.

Two rollover crashes have been reported on northbound Interstate 25 at South Circle Drive. Unknown blockage.

A crash on Explorer Drive and Research Parkway. Unknown blockage.

A crash on northbound North Powers Boulevard, south of Stetson Hills, is blocking the left turn lane.

A crash on southbound Interstate 25, south of the Garden of the Gods exit. Unknown if blocking traffic. Roads are reported to be ice and snow covered in the area.

12:40 p.m.: Southbound lanes of Interstate 25 have reopened at Plum Creek Parkway, exit 181. Northbound lanes are still closed at County Line Road, exit 163. CO-83 and CO-105 can be used as alternate routes, but drivers should use extreme caution.

11:48 a.m.: Southbound Interstate 25 is shut down at Plum Creek Parkway and northbound lanes are closed at County Line Road due to a semi truck blocking lanes. Use CO-83 as an alternate route.

11:43 a.m.: City officials urge extreme caution for travelers north of Woodmen due to slick conditions on Voyager and Interquest parkways and North Gate Boulevard. City snow patrol has 40 plow operators actively applying anti-icing material and clearing roadways.

⚠️ Rider Alert 10-10-19 @ 11:39 am: Delays on Route 40 due to snowy weather and deteriorating road conditions. Missed trips from:Outbound Voyager at 11:07 to PPCC Rampart at 11:21Inbound from PPCC Rampart to Voyager at 12:01 — Mountain Metro (@MountainMetro) October 10, 2019

11:05 a.m.: Colorado Springs Police Department is on accident alert status. In crashes where injuries and suspected drugs or alcohol use are not involved, drivers should exchange information and report the crash online here. Monument police, Teller County and Douglas County sheriff departments are also on accident alert status.

#CSPD is on accident alert at 1105 hours due to weather and road conditions. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) October 10, 2019

10:55 a.m.: Northbound Interstate 25 is closed between exits 163 - County Line Road, and mile marker 178 near Plum Creek Parkway, due to a multi-vehicle crash. Alternate routes are CO-83 and CO-105. Click here for statewide road conditions and traffic updates.

I-25 NB: Road closed at Exit 163 - County Line Road. Update: Closed due to a crash at MM178. No est. time for reopening. Avoiding the area is strongly advised. https://t.co/vYCL8PxDmg — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) October 10, 2019

10:50 a.m.: According to FlightAware, 341 flights at Denver International Airport have been delayed and 65 flights have been canceled.

10:40 a.m.: Fort Carson is currently on a phased release beginning at noon. Non-mission essential personnel will be released based on where they live. Those who live 15 miles or more from the post will be released at noon; those 5-15 miles at 12:30 p.m.; and within 5 miles at 1 p.m.

10:15 a.m.: Colorado Springs snow removal crews are currently on a full citywide call out, city officials said. They are monitoring assigned routes and reporting light snowfall across the city. Reports out of the Denver area show impressive banded snowfall, but officials anticipate much of that activity will skirt Colorado Springs. Crews will remain on routes until the risk of winter weather has ended.

See updates on statewide road conditions here.

10:09 a.m.: As heavy snow moved into the Denver area, slick roads led to dozens of crashes, 9News reported. The Denver Police Department reported 96 crashes since 6 a.m.

10:00 a.m.: Fourteen flights have been canceled at Denver International Airport and 104 other flights have been delayed due to snowy conditions, according to FlightAware.

9:35 a.m.: Snow is sticking to the ground near I-25 in Monument, but roads remain clear.

9:00 a.m.: Roads in Colorado Springs remain relatively clear. Only flurries appear on the radar, according to Gazette news partner, KKTV.

8:48 a.m.: As much as 6.6 inches of snow is measured in Steamboat Springs. More than two inches of snow has blanketed several cities north of Colorado Springs.

7:44 a.m.: Traffic along I-70 near Denver slowed after an inch of snow covered the highway.

7:41 a.m.: Snowflakes were spotted in Monument.

7:38 a.m.: Snow was reported falling in Telluride, southwest of Colorado Springs.

7:30 a.m.: Eastbound lanes of I-70, between Eagle and Edwards, were closed at about 7:30 a.m. due to multiple crashes caused by icy road conditions, Colorado State Patrol reported.

6:35 a.m.: Snow flakes were spotted on Monument Hill.

6 a.m.: Colorado Department of Transportation closed Vail Pass about 6 a.m. after several cars reportedly spun out. It reopened at about 7:40 a.m.

5:50 a.m.: The season's first snowfall is likely coming Thursday to Colorado Springs. Though the flakes won't accumulate to much -- forecasters at the National Weather Service predict less than one inch -- plunging temperatures and strong wind could make for dangerous driving conditions.

Snow is expected to start dusting the roads in Colorado Springs around 10 a.m. and continue through 3 p.m., reported the National Weather Service's office in Pueblo. A winter weather advisory was issued ahead of the 40-mph gusts of wind and predicted snow. Roads could become slick, especially over the Palmer Divide from mid-morning through late afternoon, the National Weather Service reported.

Further north, residents could see more snow. Monument and Woodland Park could see up to 4 inches, according to a NWS prediction map.

Today's high is predicted near 31, but but nighttime, temperatures will plummet to about 12 degrees. A freeze warning was issued from 6 p.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday. NWS warns residents in El Paso County and surrounding areas to prepare for the sub-freezing temps by draining or wrapping outdoor water pipes.