Snow will likely make its debut Thursday in Colorado Springs as it makes its way down from northern Colorado. Follow this blog for live updates on weather advisories, road conditions and closures across the Pikes Peak region.
10:40 a.m.: Fort Carson is currently on a phased release beginning at noon. Non-mission essential personnel will be released based on where they live. Those who live 15 miles or more from the post will be released at noon; those 5-15 miles at 12:30 p.m.; and within 5 miles at 1 p.m.
10:15 a.m.: Colorado Springs snow removal crews are currently on a full citywide call out, city officials said. They are monitoring assigned routes and reporting light snowfall across the city. Reports out of the Denver area show impressive banded snowfall, but officials anticipate much of that activity will skirt Colorado Springs. Crews will remain on routes until the risk of winter weather has ended.
10:09 a.m.: As heavy snow moved into the Denver area, slick roads led to dozens of crashes, 9News reported. The Denver Police Department reported 96 crashes since 6 a.m.
10:00 a.m.: Fourteen flights have been canceled at Denver International Airport and 104 other flights have been delayed due to snowy conditions, according to FlightAware.
9:35 a.m.: Snow is sticking to the ground near I-25 in Monument, but roads remain clear.
Fresh coat of white paint up in Monument. No impact to I-25...yet #cotraffic #cowx pic.twitter.com/b2G3sjqyKO— Jordan Sherman (@JShermanwx) October 10, 2019
9:00 a.m.: Roads in Colorado Springs remain relatively clear. Only flurries appear on the radar, according to Gazette news partner, KKTV.
This is a nice sight for mid morning commuters...only flurries on the radar for CO Springs, Pueblo and Canon City #cowx #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/Wlku7Rg6BK— Jordan Sherman (@JShermanwx) October 10, 2019
8:48 a.m.: As much as 6.6 inches of snow is measured in Steamboat Springs. More than two inches of snow has blanketed several cities north of Colorado Springs.
❄️ CO Snow Reports (as of 8:30a) ❄️— Ashton Altieri (@AshtonCBS4) October 10, 2019
Steamboat Springs 6.6”
Silverthorne 6.5”
Estes Park 5.8”
Vail 4.5”
Jamestown 3.1”
Nederland 2.0”
Loveland 2.0”
Ft Collins 1.5”
Denver: Trace (still waiting confirmation of the 1st official measurable snow of the season)#cowx #4wx @CBSDenver
7:44 a.m.: Traffic along I-70 near Denver slowed after an inch of snow covered the highway.
RAPIDLY DETERIORATING conditions on I70 with snow squall dropping a quick inch of snow west of Denver on top of ice after FLASH FREEZE! Leave extra time on morning commute #cowx #snow #denver pic.twitter.com/r7UwOJLqFA— Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) October 10, 2019
FIRST SNOW with rut season continuing for elk herd in the CO Foothills west of Denver! Enjoyed these beautiful animals until the rush of morning commuters scared them away. Snow is heading for Denver for morning commute! #cowx pic.twitter.com/B7YjDCAHxu— Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) October 10, 2019
7:41 a.m.: Snowflakes were spotted in Monument.
Snow falling in Monument! #COwx pic.twitter.com/OB04GMjgSe— Sydney Jackson (@kktvSydney) October 10, 2019
7:38 a.m.: Snow was reported falling in Telluride, southwest of Colorado Springs.
And just like that, we have a new season! Steady snow falling in and around Telluride this morning. #cowx pic.twitter.com/ygUgUGsJhn— John Sirlin (@SirlinJohn) October 10, 2019
7:30 a.m.: Eastbound lanes of I-70, between Eagle and Edwards, were closed at about 7:30 a.m. due to multiple crashes caused by icy road conditions, Colorado State Patrol reported.
I-70 CLOSED eastbound through #EisenhowerTunnels due to crashes on east side of tunnels!@CSP_Golden #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/7S60pCjsRY— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) October 10, 2019
6:35 a.m.: Snow flakes were spotted on Monument Hill.
Outside of a snowflake or two along the Front Range and Monument Hill, wind remains the biggest impact to the commute across Southern Colorado #cotraffic #cowx pic.twitter.com/k3xBatOJcK— Jordan Sherman (@JShermanwx) October 10, 2019
#Snow flurries are starting to pick up on #MonumentHill but traffic is still moving along just fine along the I-25 gap. We’ll have a live look for you at 7:55 a.m. on @KOAA. #COWX #snowfall pic.twitter.com/zKIrKyWxyI— Jessica Barreto (@BarretoReports) October 10, 2019
6 a.m.: Colorado Department of Transportation closed Vail Pass about 6 a.m. after several cars reportedly spun out. It reopened at about 7:40 a.m.
I-70 EB: Safety closure at Exit 180 - East Vail. Due to multiple spun out vehicles. https://t.co/0ljIllaYq8— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) October 10, 2019
5:50 a.m.: The season's first snowfall is likely coming Thursday to Colorado Springs. Though the flakes won't accumulate to much -- forecasters at the National Weather Service predict less than one inch -- plunging temperatures and strong wind could make for dangerous driving conditions.
Snow is expected to start dusting the roads in Colorado Springs around 10 a.m. and continue through 3 p.m., reported the National Weather Service's office in Pueblo. A winter weather advisory was issued ahead of the 40-mph gusts of wind and predicted snow. Roads could become slick, especially over the Palmer Divide from mid-morning through late afternoon, the National Weather Service reported.
Further north, residents could see more snow. Monument and Woodland Park could see up to 4 inches, according to a NWS prediction map.
Today's high is predicted near 31, but but nighttime, temperatures will plummet to about 12 degrees. A freeze warning was issued from 6 p.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday. NWS warns residents in El Paso County and surrounding areas to prepare for the sub-freezing temps by draining or wrapping outdoor water pipes.
It's not sweater weather but full on thermal and fleece lined everything weather Thursday and Friday. Some spots could see a 50-60 degree temperature drop from highs today to highs tomorrow, plus the wind chill (10-25 degrees)! Like whoa! Brrrrrrrrr #cowx pic.twitter.com/JoSfvE21HT— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) October 9, 2019