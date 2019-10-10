Snow will likely make its debut Thursday in Colorado Springs as it makes its way down from northern Colorado. Follow this blog for live updates on weather advisories, road conditions and closures across the Pikes Peak region.

10:40 a.m.: Fort Carson is currently on a phased release beginning at noon. Non-mission essential personnel will be released based on where they live. Those who live 15 miles or more from the post will be released at noon; those 5-15 miles at 12:30 p.m.; and within 5 miles at 1 p.m.

10:15 a.m.: Colorado Springs snow removal crews are currently on a full citywide call out, city officials said. They are monitoring assigned routes and reporting light snowfall across the city. Reports out of the Denver area show impressive banded snowfall, but officials anticipate much of that activity will skirt Colorado Springs. Crews will remain on routes until the risk of winter weather has ended.

10:09 a.m.: As heavy snow moved into the Denver area, slick roads led to dozens of crashes, 9News reported. The Denver Police Department reported 96 crashes since 6 a.m.

10:00 a.m.: Fourteen flights have been canceled at Denver International Airport and 104 other flights have been delayed due to snowy conditions, according to FlightAware.

9:35 a.m.: Snow is sticking to the ground near I-25 in Monument, but roads remain clear.

9:00 a.m.: Roads in Colorado Springs remain relatively clear. Only flurries appear on the radar, according to Gazette news partner, KKTV.

8:48 a.m.: As much as 6.6 inches of snow is measured in Steamboat Springs. More than two inches of snow has blanketed several cities north of Colorado Springs.

7:44 a.m.: Traffic along I-70 near Denver slowed after an inch of snow covered the highway.

7:41 a.m.: Snowflakes were spotted in Monument.

7:38 a.m.: Snow was reported falling in Telluride, southwest of Colorado Springs.

7:30 a.m.: Eastbound lanes of I-70, between Eagle and Edwards, were closed at about 7:30 a.m. due to multiple crashes caused by icy road conditions, Colorado State Patrol reported.

6:35 a.m.: Snow flakes were spotted on Monument Hill.

6 a.m.: Colorado Department of Transportation closed Vail Pass about 6 a.m. after several cars reportedly spun out. It reopened at about 7:40 a.m.

5:50 a.m.: The season's first snowfall is likely coming Thursday to Colorado Springs. Though the flakes won't accumulate to much -- forecasters at the National Weather Service predict less than one inch -- plunging temperatures and strong wind could make for dangerous driving conditions.

Snow is expected to start dusting the roads in Colorado Springs around 10 a.m. and continue through 3 p.m., reported the National Weather Service's office in Pueblo. A winter weather advisory was issued ahead of the 40-mph gusts of wind and predicted snow. Roads could become slick, especially over the Palmer Divide from mid-morning through late afternoon, the National Weather Service reported.

Further north, residents could see more snow. Monument and Woodland Park could see up to 4 inches, according to a NWS prediction map.

Today's high is predicted near 31, but but nighttime, temperatures will plummet to about 12 degrees. A freeze warning was issued from 6 p.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday. NWS warns residents in El Paso County and surrounding areas to prepare for the sub-freezing temps by draining or wrapping outdoor water pipes.