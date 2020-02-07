As snowflakes continued to fall Friday morning, several schools in the Pikes Peak region closed for the day.

Major school districts, including 11, 2 and 8, are delayed by 2 hours. Districts 20, 12, 14, 38 and Re-2 are closed.

Click here for a complete list of school delays and closures.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Click here for Colorado road updates from CDOT.

Click here for Colorado Springs traffic updates.

Click here for flight status updates from Colorado Springs Airport.

9:35 a.m. Whiteout conditions prompted authorities to close Interstate 70 in several locations. Travel is "highly discouraged over the mountains" through Friday evening, the National Weather Service reported.

8:48 a.m. Peterson Air Force Base is closed for non-mission essential personnel.

8:46 a.m. Schriever Air Force Base is closed. Only mission-essential staff are required to report.

8:42 a.m. Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at exit 218 due to avalanche reduction, according to Colorado Department of Transportation.

8:40 a.m. Academy District 20 is closed.

Colorado Springs remains in a winter weather advisory through 8 a.m. Friday morning, with up to an additional inch of snow possible during the day.

Roads could be slippery and the morning commute difficult, according to the advisory, which also includes Pueblo and eastern Fremont counties.

While Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high just under 50, snow returns to the forecast Sunday into Monday night and yet again Wednesday night into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Here’s the forecast for the next few days from the National Weather Service:

Friday: Cold and snowy, with a high near 35 and show showers possible after 11 a.m. An additional 1" of snow is possible, with winds from 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high just under 50 and winds from 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Snow returns to the forecast, with a 50% chance of snow accumulations of less than an inch, mainly after 11 a.m. Clouds will increase throughout the day, with a high just under freezing. A 10% chance of snow overnight, mainly before 11 p.m.

Monday: Clouds will give way to sun, with a high just under 40 and a 20% chance of snow after 11 a.m. Winds around 5 mph. A 30% chance of snow overnight, mainly before 11 p.m.