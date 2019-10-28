Monday morning’s commute could be a doozy. The National Weather Service in Pueblo issued a winter weather advisory from 4 p.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday for El Paso and Teller counties, along with Fremont, Pueblo, Lake, Chaffee and Huerfano counties. Light accumulation started before 8 p.m. Sunday in and around Colorado Springs. The forecast calls for an increase in intensity overnight, the advisory said.