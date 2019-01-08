Former U.S. Rep. Jared Polis has been sworn in as Colorado's 43rd governor at an 11 a.m. ceremony on the west steps of the Capitol.
Below is a recap of our live coverage.
12:33 p.m.
State Senate President Leroy Garcia is now giving closing remarks. Four military planes just flew over. The 101st Army Band is playing us out, and the ceremony has concluded.
Before we go, in case you missed it, here's Polis' first selfie as governor.
Before we go, in case you missed it, here's Polis' first selfie as governor.
A quick selfie as I become Governor pic.twitter.com/Kb7vtoYurl— Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) January 8, 2019
12:01 p.m.
Polis is now addressing the crowd for the first time as governor.
"That's a little bit loud -- my goodness," he said during the cannon salute.
The salute is over, and the crowd applauds.
Now Polis is taking his first selfie as governor.
We tweet happy, fun things to cheer people up," he said.
"My fellow Coloradans, it's with amazing humility, gratitude ... that I speak to you for the very first time as Colorado's 43rd governor. I'm honored by this great responsibility and I'm humble by your trust. And I must begin by saying ... there were many brave people over the years who made it possible for someone like me to be standing here giving a speech like this."
"... Our nation is experiencing a period of ... rising tribalism. But here in Colorado, we choose a different path. ... We've done so much ... to show that we reject the negative and divisive brand of politics. ... We have transformed Colorado's economy into the envy of the nation. We've plowed through tough times together, and we've overcome them."
"... We have and we will build together, Colorado for all ... to make Colorado success work for everyone. ... We as a people have decided there is no reason to let our differences divide us. Rather, we've embraced the idea that, of course, no two people are alike."
Our differences make us stronger, Polis said.
"When my parents came to Colorado in 1970 ... they were brought by the same prospect that brought so many to this state: the opportunity to fulfill their dreams," he said. "... They built something from nothing in this incredible place we call home."
When Polis was launching an online flower business, a charter school, "some people told me these things couldn't be done, because they hadn't been done before. But if anything, these naysayers lit a fire," he said. "... I always brought in the smartest, hardest working people I could find, never taking no for an answer. And guess what? We found a way."
"... There's nothing wrong with Colorado that's what is right with Colorado can't fix," he said.
He promises that his administration will "always view problems as solutions waiting to happen."
"We will never be stunted by a lack of imagination" and "we will pursue our goals with joy" and optimism, he said.
"... Finally, let me just say from the bottom of my heart, thank you to the people of Colorado for this opportunity. ... Thank you, Gov. Hickenlooper and Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne, not just for your work in office, but for your work to make this transition as smooth and seamless as possible, and leading the way to a Colorado that's ready to make more progress and build on your success."
He's now thanking Primavera, calling her a fearless health care advocate.
"You can't miss my mom -- she's the one with the bright blue hair," he said, eliciting laughs from the crowd.
"Thank you to my partner, Marlon, and our two great kids, who give me more inspiration and support than I could ever ask for."
"... God bless you, and God bless the great state of Colorado."
12:24 p.m.
Rabbi Susan Miller Rheins of Temple Sinai is now giving the benediction. "Mazel tov!" she concluded. Shir Hadash of the Hebrew Educational Alliance is now singing a prayer for peace with a group of singers and two drummers.
12:20 p.m.
These shots just in from our photojournalist Dougal Brownlie.
12:19 p.m.
The National Guard is now presenting various colors of roses to incoming and outgoing officials and spouses.
11:59 a.m.
Primavera has been sworn in and is now addressing the crowd. "This is the opportunity of a lifetime," she told the crowd. She's speaking about her past cancer diagnosis and being told she wouldn't live five years. That was 30 years ago.
"Once I was diagnosed with cancer, I redoubled my efforts to make sure that people who were marginalized got everything they needed. ... I got the gift of my life back. ... I just want to thank Jared again. I'll do my best as lieutenant governor."
11:58 a.m.
Coats is being called up again to administer oaths to Primavera and Polis.
11:49 a.m.
Hickenlooper is now addressing the crowd, reminiscing about his inaugural ceremony eight years ago.
"Those first four years were the hardest," he said, referencing drought, wildfires, the Aurora theater shooting, "the Biblical flood."
But "the good was not broken," he said. "... I saw Coloradans ... at times literally carry one another. I saw broken bridges and roads, but I didn't see a single broken spirit. I saw community. I saw kindness. I saw live. It was, in a way, the rainbow after the floor from the book of Genesis."
"... You've taught me and my family what it means to not only love one's home, but to care for it. ... Today we have the best economy in the country, more jobs than ever. ... We're healthier than ever, with more access to health care than ever. We've built bridges, roads, trains, bike lanes. But we have a relentless necessity for more infrastructure to accommodate our growth."
"... Colorado has become a mountain of opportunity, attracting talent from all over America, all over the world." He points out that his wife came from California; the crowd laughs. "You should cheer for that," he tells the crowd."
Not long ago, the country likely looked toward the state with pity, but no more, Hickenlooper said.
"Jared Polis is just the person to lead us," he added.
Polis "listens, collaborates, keeps disagreements to the issues ... and values process over partisanship. ... He's curious, he's created, he's bold. It's coded into the DNA of all entrepreneurs, I think, and Jared is a true entrepreneur."
Hickenlooper said he's "truly honored" to pass the baton to Polis.
"Later today I'll go home to my wife, my remarkable son ... as a husband, a father, a private citizen, a Coloradan, with a full heart, but never more excited than I have ever been in our future in the hands of Governor Polis."
"... One last time, giddy up," he said in closing.
11:47 a.m.
Weiser is now being sworn in. All three new officials are being congratulated by the crowd.
11:46 a.m.
Young is now being sworn in.
11:40 a.m.
Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan B. Coats will be administering the oaths of office today. Up first before Polis: Secretary of State-elect Jena Griswold, then State Treasurer-elect Dave Young and Attorney General-elect Phil Wesier.
11:43 a.m.
Coats, Griswold and her partner are being called up for her oath of office. Griswold is wearing a white suit and top, presumably a tribute to suffragettes.
11:37 a.m.
"Lead us well," poet Anne Waldman exhorts Polis. Now a traditional Ute blessing from spiritual leader Terry Knight.
11:28 a.m.
A traditional Sikh blessing is being given by Head Priest Bhai Satinder Singh of the Sikh Temple. It follows an invocation by the reverend Dr. James D. Peters, Jr., of New Hope Baptist Church.
11:24 a.m.
Just in from photojournalist Dougal Brownlie: a shot of Gov.-elect Polis and family entering the ceremony.
11:19 a.m.
Here's another great shot from before the ceremony from our Dougal Brownlie.
11:14 a.m.
Gov.-elect Polis and his family have just been introduced. It's now time for the presentation of colors and National Anthem.
11:03 a.m.
State Senate President Leroy Garcia of Pueblo has taken the microphone. Just handed off to state House President KC Becker of Boulder.
10:59 a.m.
Dignitaries are now being seated, including the secretary of state-, attorney general- and state treasurer-elect.
10:50 a.m.
We're 10 minutes out from the ceremony's start, but Gov.-elect Jared Polis wastes no time: He's already taken over the official @GovofCO Twitter account. Here's his first tweet.
The past, the current, and the future. Ready to build on the legacy of these leaders and get to work! #copolitics pic.twitter.com/z51EVbYDux— Jared Polis (@GovofCO) January 8, 2019
His second: a family portrait.
Family ready for Inauguration ✅ pic.twitter.com/qDNwBfYjvi— Jared Polis (@GovofCO) January 8, 2019
10:46 a.m.
While we're waiting for the ceremony to start, here's a fun challenge from state Sen. Kevin Priola. "Name the 40-plus years of Colorado governors in this picture," he tweeted.
Name the 40 plus years of Colorado Governors in this picture. #coleg #Colorado pic.twitter.com/rwQ3jP3bpR— Kevin Priola 🇺🇸 (@KevinPriola) January 8, 2019
10:42 a.m.
Not surprisingly, we have some movers and shakers on the scene, including former Secretary of the Interior and U.S. Sen. Ken Salazar and Gov. John Hickenlooper's former chief of staff, Doug Friednash, our Marianne Goodland reports.
10:35 a.m.
The Capitol in all its glory this morning and more pre-ceremony shots from the talented Dougal Brownlie.
10:32 a.m.
It's going to be a noisy morning in Denver, the city is cautioning. "The Colorado Army National Guard will be firing a Howitzer canon 21 times at 11:55 a.m.," the city tweeted, calling it an "explosive salute."
10:01 a.m.
"The calm before the storm," our Marianne Goodland captioned photos she tweeted a short time ago, including one of Lieutenant Gov.-elect Dianne Primavera "in some of her last moments as a private citizen." One shot shows Primavera getting her makeup done. Talk about a behind-the-scenes look!
The calm before the storm: the inauguration of Jared Polis as the 42nd @GovofCO: first, incoming @LtGov4CO Dianne Primavera in some of her last moments as a private citizen; the stage being prepared for the ceremony; tags marking the attendees' places. @colo_politics pic.twitter.com/K3nPvGrmp0— Marianne Goodland (@MGoodland) January 8, 2019
9:57 a.m.
If you're not able to make today's big ceremony, get a feel for the vibe of the event with this video from our Conrad Swanson.
Good morning Denver. I’m here for Jared Polis’ inauguration this morning. And to hear Michael McDonald, apparently. #copolitics pic.twitter.com/b5EuqYp4lu— Conrad Swanson (@Conrad_Swanson) January 8, 2019
9:45 a.m.
One dignitary won't be on hand for today's inaugural ceremony: outgoing State Treasurer Walker Stapleton, who lost the governorship to Polis in November.
He has a good reason to be absent.
"Good luck, Governor Polis," Stapleton said in a video posted to his Twitter account this morning. "I'd be there, but after eight years of having the privilege of serving in statewide office, it turns out that my service to Colorado will continue for at least one more day.
"That's correct. I have been summoned as a juror."
Best of luck Gov. Polis pic.twitter.com/0AKY7WDVlB— Walker Stapleton (@WalkerStapleton) January 8, 2019
9:30 a.m.
Preparations are underway for the 11 a.m. ceremony, our team reports. A short time ago a sound check was under way on the west steps of the Capitol. Among those participating in the sound check: the Denver Gay Men's Chorus, reports our Ernest Luning.
Denver Gay Men’s Chorus does a sound check before the crowds arrive for @jaredpolis inauguration as 43rd @GovofCO on West Steps of Colorado Capitol. Follow @colo_politics for coverage. #copolitics pic.twitter.com/zkdEboXurg— Ernest Lee Luning (@eluning) January 8, 2019