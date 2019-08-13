The attorneys for De’Von Bailey’s family called for the release of body camera footage of the Aug. 3 shooting during a press conference Tuesday at police headquarters in downtown Colorado Springs.
A large crowd is standing behind the attorneys for De’Von Bailey’s family outside police headquarters in Colorado Springs. They are calling for an independent investigation into the Aug. 3 shooting, in which an officer killed 19-year-old Bailey. pic.twitter.com/eO2MLnNJvC— Olivia Prentzel (@oliviaprentzel) August 13, 2019
Organizers are asking all attendees to bring seven people, citing witness accounts that police shot Bailey seven times as he fled from police, according to the event’s Facebook page. The Sheriff’s Office, who is investigating the shooting, said an officer fired at Bailey after he reached for a gun, but have not released more details.
Bailey’s family is also calling for an independent agency to investigate the shooting, Attorney Darold W. Kilmer said Friday in a letter addressed to city officials.
Community leaders are using “#7shots” to bring attention to their call for a fair investigation, the Facebook page said.
The press conference will be held at 11:30 a.m. at 705 S. Nevada Ave.