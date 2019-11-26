7:57 a.m.
U.S. 24 is closed between Calhan to Limon, according to KKTV meteorologist Jordan Sherman.
7:48 a.m.
La Veta Pass is closed due to "adverse conditions," according to Colorado Department of Transportation.
7:42 a.m.
Westbound lanes of I-70 at exit 248 are closed in Idaho Springs due to a major slide, according to Colorado Department of Transportation.
6:45 a.m.
Another closure on I-70. This one is between Dowd Junction (mile post 171) and Post Boulevard (mile post 168). Multiple crashes, including one that's fatal, have been reported. HAZMAT is also on scene. Colorado State Patrol reports that the closure is expected to last most of the day.
6:23 a.m.
Several highways are closed in northeastern Colorado, impacting holiday travel. I-70 is closed from Airpark Road to the Kansas border due to adverse weather conditions, according to Colorado Department of Transportation. There is currently no estimated time for reopening.
Click here for current traffic conditions around the state of Colorado.
6:11 a.m.
Several flights to Denver from Colorado Springs Airport have been canceled. Click here for the latest flight information from Colorado Springs Airport.
Denver is showing many flight cancellations. Click here for the latest flight information from DIA.
---
Tuesday's snowstorm has force the closure of military bases, schools and other organizations throughout the Pikes Peak region.
The Colorado Springs City Council canceled its regularly schedule meeting. Items on today's agenda will be heard at a later date.
Mountain Metro bus service is delayed until 10 a.m.